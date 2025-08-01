Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Football fans will recognise the names who locked horns in the Cardhu Celebrity Pro-Am at Trump International this week.

AC Milan legend and Ballon d’Or winner Andriy Shevchenko, Manchester United great Teddy Sheringham and Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola were just some of the stars teeing it up.

But it was former Premier League star Alan Stubbs, playing off a handicap of six, who claimed the top honours and banked £10k for charity.

Stubbs, who made 169 appearances for Everton after a five-year spell at Celtic, holed an impressive closing birdie putt to card 76 (nett 70).

Playing alongside former Ryder Cup player Jarmo Sandelin, it gave the Englishman 38 points in the stableford competition. Despite finishing level with Shevchenko, he prevailed on a countback.

As well as lifting the title, Stubbs received a cheque from the Legends Tour, which he is set to donate to the Southport attack charity.

“I knew I played well, but I didn’t know if it would be enough to get the winning score or not,” he said. “As we were playing down our last hole, which was the second, the guys who I was playing with, Anthony, said ‘I didn’t want to tell you before your last shot, but you’re level with [Andriy] Shevchenko’.

“You know, it’s nice, it’s a fantastic event. It really is well organised and the people here who run it are so welcoming, and the course is just off the charts, it really is.

“So, I must admit, I’m verry happy, yeah.”

Stubbs continued: “It was great to see so many faces, not just from the world of football, but the world of sport here today, familiar faces as well. They’re a great bunch; everyone gets on really well. I think there’s a real comradery and banter here, which adds to why it’s such an enjoyable event.

“I think it’s poignant that I will probably donate it to the Southport funds on the anniversary, which I think was yesterday. It’s a great cause and the money will go to a very worthwhile cause. I’ll be proud to hand over that cheque.”

Meanwhile, the Legends Tour put up another £10,000 for the celebrities finishing second and third to donate to their preferred good causes.

Shevchenko, who shot a gross 71 alongside Colin Montgomerie, will be donating £7,500 to the UAF Foundation, while third-placed Teddy Sheringham will make a £2,500 donation to Variety Manchester.

The event was the pre-cursor to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, the Legends Tour’s flagship event, which is underway.

Former Scotland and Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor won the Pro-Am last year.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.