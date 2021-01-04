search
Golf News

Former R&A chief recognised on New Year Honours List

By Michael McEwan30 December, 2020
Peter Dawson New Years Honours List R&A International Golf Federation golf administration The Olympics richard saunders
Peter Dawson

Peter Dawson, the former chief executive of the R&A, has been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

The 72-year-old, previously a recipient of an OBE, has been made a CBE for services to golf. He is one of two people working in the sport to be recognised, Richard Saunders receiving a British Empire Medal for his contributions to disability golf.

Born in Aberdeen in 1948, Dawson graduated from Corpus Christi College in Cambridge - where, playing off scratch, he captained the Cambridge University golf team - with a degree in Engineering and Business Studies. 

He went on hold senior positions in the engineering sector at companies such as Worcester Parsons and Grove Worldwide before, in May 1999, he replaced Sir Michael Bonallack as secretary of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and chief executive of the R&A.

He remained in the post until 2015 when he stood down to be replaced by Martin Slumbers.

Dawson was at the helm of the R&A during a transformative time in the history of both the organisation and the sport.

Arguably his most significant contribution came in 2009 when, as the jointsSecretary of the International Golf Federation (IGF), he spearheaded the ultimately successful bid to restore golf to the Olympic Games after an absence of 112 years.

Since leaving the R&A, Dawson has remained involved in golf administration as the president of the IGF, a position he vacated earlier this month. 

