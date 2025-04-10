Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fans of Scottish football will have spotted one familiar face at the Masters this morning.

It was, of course, during the iconic opening ceremony, as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson got the tournament underway.

The three Honorary Starters fired tee shots down the opening hole, with Player stunning patrons at the age of 89.

Player, a three-time Masters champion, knocked his drive further than six-time winner Nicklaus, although Watson bettered both in the distance department.

And pictured alongside the South African at Augusta National was former Ranger chairman and compatriot Dave King.

The Ibrox shareholder donned the iconic white boiler suit before heading back into the clubhouse with the golf legends.

Player and King are long-time pals and have walked the fairways together several times before.

They joined forces for Player’s final ten Masters appearances, in which he missed the cut on every occasion.

Meanwhile, King caddied for Player at St Andrews in 2022, as the nine-time major champ got a few practice rounds under his belt on the Old Course.

And, as recently as last July, they took on the Open venue together.

“Kicking off July at The Home of Golf with my dear friend Dave King,” Player wrote on social media.

“No matter how many visits I make to St. Andrews, I am always mesmerized, not only by the course itself but also by the people and traditions that have made this place so very special for centuries.”

Player, who slipped into a Green Jacket for the first time in 1961, added Masters wins to his trophy cabinet in 1974 and 1978.

He was named an Honorary Starter in 2012 and has hired King to accompany him a few times.

