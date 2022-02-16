Former Ryder Cup captain critical of Charley Hoffman

The fallout from Charley Hoffman’s rant at the PGA Tour has continued, with Paul McGinley the latest to call him out over his tirade.

In an extraordinary outburst on Instagram, Hoffman took aim at the PGA Tour and claimed it was causing players to want to “jump ship” to a rumoured breakaway Super League.

His now-deleted post came after he fell foul of the rules at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, amid heightening fears over a Saudi-backed rival competition and its attempts to woo some of the biggest names in the game with huge sums of money.

Hoffman – one of four directors of the tour’s Player Advisory Council - later defended himself in a second post where he claimed he was trying to help the circuit “continue to be the best place to play professional golf in the world”.



But speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, McGinley refused to buy the 45-year-old's argument, claiming the current trend of players targeting the PGA Tour is “all about money”.

“Charley Hoffman’s comments were really disappointing for a player who sits on the PAC committee,” he said.

“There are only four people on that committee and they sit very closely with Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour board.

“I don’t think it’s a good look for the game. I don’t think these huge millions of dollars, talk of prize funds and signing-on fees is a good look for what is already a very, very wealthy sport.



“It was quite clear from the reaction afterwards how tone-deaf they are to what’s happening in the world at the moment. The conversation so far around Saudi has only revolved around money. As much as they talk about growing the game, it’s all about money."

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing threat emanating from the direction of Saudi Arabia, McGinley – a member of the DP World Tour board of directors – said the game is well-placed to fight off any attempts to poach the best players.

The @SkySportsGolf Podcast is now out. A busy pod this week with @mcginleygolf@mrewanmurray & @jemorgan77 joining me. We chat about the comments made by Charley Hoffman & the mayhem in Phoenix. We also discuss Fox, Irish golf and remember Eduardo Romero...'El Gato'. Download now pic.twitter.com/mKHGqK2W3A — Josh Antmann (@JoshAntmann) February 14, 2022

The former Ryder Cup captain went on to claim the European circuit has “never been in a stronger position”, and suggested a new combined DP World and PGA Tour schedule could come into play as early as next season.

"We have never been in a stronger financial position than we are at the moment,” he said.



“We have got relations with the PGA Tour now and we’ve moved to a level with that we’ve never had before. We’re not now competitors, we are working on a combined world schedule for years to come, starting maybe next year.

“If you’re part of the DP World Tour, things have never been better, and things will get even better in the next few years with everything that’s going on behind the scenes.

“It’s a good time to be a professional golfer.”