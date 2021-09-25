search
Former Ryder Cup captain hits out at Bryson DeChambeau for "gimme" strop

Golf News

Former Ryder Cup captain hits out at Bryson DeChambeau for "gimme" strop

By Michael McEwan25 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau Gimme Putting Sky Sports Golf Paul McGinley Nick Dougherty
Bryson De Chambeau Gimme

Where Bryson DeChambeau goes, drama surely follows.

The latest came early in the Saturday afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

Playing alongside Scottie Scheffler – and with the US holding a huge 9-3 advantage after three sessions – the former US Open champion was apparently unimpressed by Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland’s decision not to give him a 2ft 7in birdie putt on the first hole.

• Koepka and Berger SWEAR at rules official

• "Europe's best hope? Cloning Jon Rahm..."

The 28-year-old demonstrated his annoyance by laying his putter down on the green after holing out, implying that the putt was within a shaft’s length and, therefore, ought to have been given.

Judge for yourself. Should this have been given?

Commentating for Sky Sports, former Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley was far from impressed.

Asked by lead commentator Nick Dougherty for his opinion on the American’s histrionics, McGinley said: “Yeah, well, that’s tough. Listen, I’m a Bryson fan. I’ve defended him in a lot of ways but on that occasion, he’s wrong.

• Former Ryder Cup star hits out at fan behaviour

“ It’s the Ryder Cup, Goddammit. You’re just under three feet [away]. How can you expect to get that against a team that has got a massive deficit and that’s going to throw everything at you? Come on.

“He’s made a lot of friends this week but that kind of stuff will undo it.”

He went on to describe DeChambeau’s behaviour as “out of order” and “a bit of petulance”. 

Dougherty added: “We’re here to pass judgment on what we’re watching and that was disappointing to watch. Simple as that, really. Especially in the spirit in which these games are played.

“One thing I can guarantee you at home is that he’s definitely missed one that long before. “

Butch Harmon, Tiger Woods' former coach, added that DeChambeau's behaviour was "uncalled for".

