Golf News

Former Ryder Cup star hits out at behaviour of US fans

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2021
A former European Ryder Cup player has criticised the behaviour of some American fans on the opening day of this year’s match at Whistling Straits.

Ross Fisher, part of Colin Montgomerie’s side that won at Celtic Manor in 2010, was unimpressed with the booing that greeted the European players on the first tee in Wisconsin for the opening morning’s foursomes session.

Due to ongoing international travel restrictions, most European fans have been unable to travel to Wisconsin for the match, making it an overwhelmingly American-supporting crowd.

That resulted in the Euros receiving a hostile reception when they arrived for this morning’s matches, with boos ringing around the first tee amphitheatre.

Fisher, who won two of his four matches in Wales 11 years ago, was amongst many who were unimpressed by what they heard.

He tweeted: “Shocking etiquette from 1st tee crowd booing Europe. Sure you can be loud, proud and support your players. Don't recall our fans booing US players #justsaying”

Many other social media users echoed Fisher’s sentiments…

Poor fan behaviour marred the Ryder Cup’s most recent visit to the USA, at Hazeltine in 2016, where several supporters were ejected.

Home vice-captain Tom Lehman was seen confronting some fans in an attempt to lower the temperature, before the PGA of America was moved to release a statement – displayed on the electronic scoreboards – asking fans to respect the European team.

Earlier this week, US captain Steve Stricker called on his fellow Wisconsinites to be respectful of Padraig Harrington’s side.

“It's going to be rowdy. It's going to be loud and pro-USA, obviously so we're looking forward to that. We need that backing," he said. "Hazeltine crossed the line at times, which we don't want to see.

“It's a Ryder Cup. These fans have been pent up for a long time and they're going to come out and get behind their team. It's going to be loud, and we expect it to be loud, but again, we ask for people not to cross that line and be respectful of both sides."

It should be noted, some European fans also booed US players at the most recent Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in 2018.

Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood plays down prospect of being next captain
Rory McIlroy fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance
Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker hails start of 'new era' for USA
Ryder Cup 2021: Every USA player rated

