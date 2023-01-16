search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife

Golf News

Former Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife

By Jamie Hall09 January, 2023
Kenny Perry PGA Tour Ryder Cup PGA Tour Champions
Kenny Perry Wife

Two-time Ryder Cup player Kenny Perry revealed he has retired from professional golf to care for his wife, who has Alzheimer’s.

Perry, 62, has not featured on the PGA Tour Champions since 2021.

In an interview with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, the 14-time tour winner said he decided to step away when Sandy, his wife of more than 40 years, was no longer able to follow him on the course.

“I’ll let the world know: my wife’s sick,” Perry said. “I’m her caretaker. And I’m going to take great care of her. Alzheimer’s is this terrible disease.”

• Tour pro: LIV "took all the a**holes"

• PGA Tour gives stars Saudi go-ahead

“I would chase her down, going down the wrong hole,” he added, referring to the period when he realised Sandy could no longer accompany him on tour.

“At the US Senior Open two years ago it was a 36-hole complex, and she ended up going off on the other 18 holes.

“I realised right then it’s time for me to do something else. And it’s all good; she’s happy.”

Perry, who represented the US at the 2004 and 2008 Ryder Cups, revealed Sandy remains active and “walks him to death”.

He also wants to dedicate his time to finding a cure for the disease. Currently there are only treatments which can slow its progression.

• LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE

• Two more players added to Masters field 

“I’ll probably start being a spokesman,” Perry said. “I’ll probably start looking into more of that and help other people who have the same conditions I’m looking into. I’m trying to figure it out.

“That’s all I want to do, so she’ll know her grandkids and know me and just enjoy the rest of her life. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and I hate to see it where she can’t enjoy it. You know, it’s pretty sad.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour Champions

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade
Hero Cup: Continental Europe defeats GB&I in Abu Dhabi
Report: Spain tipped to beat England in 2031 Ryder Cup race
Bob MacIntyre: Jose Maria Olazabal heaps praise on Ryder Cup hopeful
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow