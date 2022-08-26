Former Ryder Cup star takes aim at Ian Poulter

A former Ryder Cup star has taken a swipe at Ian Poulter in an apparent reference to LIV Golf.

Barry Lane, who represented Europe in 1993, accused Poulter of “trying to kill all the tours in Europe”.

Writing on Twitter, Lane asked how he could stop content from the 46-year-old appearing on his timeline.

“Don’t want to see anything from Poulter,” he added.

How can you block someone when other followers retweet his tweets.Don’t want to see anything from Poulter.He trying to Kill all Tours in Europe. — Barry Lane (@BazLane) August 19, 2022

Poulter’s move to the Saudi-backed rebel tour has polarised opinion, and he was audibly booed on the first tee at the Open at St Andrews last month.

He also attracted criticism for taking the DP World Tour to court over the decision to bar him and other LIV players from the Genesis Scottish Open.

Along with Branden Grace, Justin Harding and Adrian Oataegui, he won a temporary reprieve which allowed him to play at the Renaissance Club.

It has also cast doubt on his Ryder Cup future. Poulter’s career has been defined by the biennial clash, and he had been seen as a future captain after seven appearances as a player.

But his involvement with LIV has led to uncertainty over whether he will be eligible to play. Henrik Stenson was removed as captain last month after joining LIV.