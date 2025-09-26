Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black is underway, albeit not to the perfect start.

It kicked off with Europe’s Jon Rahm hitting the first tee shot on the driveable opening par-4, with America’s Bryson DeChambeau following the Spaniard towards the green.

But attention has quickly turned to the TV coverage of the event, with fans and former players alike fuming at the lack of golf on display. You only have to look as far as former Ryder Cup winner Graeme McDowell’s X account to see that.

The Northern Irishman wrote: “This USA Network coverage driving me insane already. Think we are on the 5th commercial break. May have to flip on the Sky Sports version. Any better?”

It’s fair to say fans were in agreement with the LIV Golf man. One replied: “There’s literally 4 golf balls in play on the whole course and we’re watching replays of shots hit already!”

Another wrote: “Already tapped out and moved to radio. Literally missed the second set of tee shots for the day with 1 group on the course.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, there was also a noticeable audio lag supplementing coverage this morning. It meant viewers were hearing crowd reactions around two seconds before seeing the golf shots themselves.

So, what was the worst thing Ryder Cup USA could post on social media? That’s right. A reminder that coverage of the showdown is on USA Network, while featured matches are streaming live on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

“It’s nice that they’re mixing in some golf shots with the commercials. A tradition unlike any other,” one spectator hit back.

Another posted: “Reminder that golf is being played at the Ryder Cup. Show the golf.”

To top things off, the network broadcasted an interview with PGA of America President Don Rea at 8am local time, despite the Ryder Cup teeing off an hour earlier.

Ouch.