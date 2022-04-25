search
Former Solheim Cup star joins Scottish Golf

Golf News

Former Solheim Cup star joins Scottish Golf

By Jamie Hall18 April, 2022
Kathryn Imrie Scottish Golf women's golf Golf In Scotland Solheim Cup
Kathryn Imrie

Scottish Golf have announced the appointment of two-time Solheim Cup vice-captain Kathryn Imrie as one of its new performance coaches.

Imrie, originally from Dundee, will relocate back to Scotland from the US to take up the role with the women and girls within the Performance and Pathways setup.

The 54-year-old has extensive experience, both as a player and coach. She turned pro in 1991 after being part of GB&I’s Curtis Cup squad the previous year, and became the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour in 1995.

Imrie played in the Solheim Cup in 1996 and the following year set an LPGA Tour record with 11 birdies in a single round.

• PGA Tour pro hit with bizarre penalty

• Is Anthony Kim set for a return to golf?

After playing professionally until 2009, she taught at the Jim McLean Teaching Academy in Palm Springs and was one of Catriona Matthew’s deputies at the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups.

Of her latest appointment, Imrie said: “At this point in my career this is the perfect opportunity to return to Scotland to help influence and coach our future female golf stars.

“I’m extremely passionate about sharing my golf knowledge to help others succeed and I can’t wait to join the team.”

Scottish Golf has also announced the arrival of Colin Robertson as pathways and coaching advisor. He has worked in the field for more than three decades, including a 20-year stint with Scottish Rugby.

Most recently he spent 13 years as high performance manager at the sportscotland Institute of Sport and is a keen golfer.

• Tiger Woods is heading to Ireland!

• "I was a drug addict with a tour card"

He said: “I'm delighted to support Scottish Golf as they develop an excellent approach towards the development of both players and coaches.

“Scottish Golf get a lot right – you just need to look at the number of players that have come through and are now playing well on the tour. There is huge potential to take things a stage further.”

Senior men’s and women’s team support will also be expanded in 2022, with extra coaching opportunities made available in the run-up to the European Team Championships and Home Internationals.

