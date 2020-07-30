search
Golf News

Former world No.1 announces split from coach

By Michael McEwan30 July, 2020
Just a week before the first major of the rescheduled PGA Tour season, former world No.1 Jason Day has announced that he has split from his longtime coach Colin Swatton.

Day, 32, teamed-up with Swatton when he was just 12-years-old and enrolled in a golf boarding school in Australia.

Until 2017, Swatton had also served as Day's caddie.

However, the former US PGA champion's carry has stalled of late. The most recent of his 12 PGA Tour wins came over two years ago and he dropped out of the world's top 50 for the first time in a decade earlier this season.

As a result, he has decided to take action.

"It's been a long and successful road working with Col," Day told the PGA Tour website. "I have just decided I want to make a change and work on my own as it pertains to my golf swing.

“Col has been way more than just a caddie and coach to me. I am forever grateful for all he has done for my golf and his continued friendship."

Swatton added: “I am proud of what was accomplished but even more so I am proud of the man Jason has become.

"We will always remain close friends and I wish him well as he continues his journey.

Day gets his WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational title bid underway today at TPC Southwind, where he will be joined for the opening two rounds by Matthew Wolff and Graeme McDowell.

