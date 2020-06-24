search
HomeGolf NewsFormer world No.1 announces split from coach

Golf News

Former world No.1 announces split from coach

By Michael McEwan17 June, 2020
Justin Rose Sean Foley Coaching Split PGA Tour OWGR Tour News
Justin Rose Silhouette

Justin Rose has announced that he and long-time swing coach Sean Foley have parted company. 

The Telegraph broke the news that the Englishman has ended his working relationship with the Canadian after 11 hugely successful years together. 

During their time working together, Rose went from outwith the world's top-50 to world No.1, winning a major, bagging multiple PGA Tour titles, claiming an Olympic gold medal and becoming a stalwart of the European Ryder Cup team along the way. 

It is understood that he has no plans to replace Foley. 

• European Tour releases hilarious new video

• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

“I spent the past three months working on my game at home,” Rose told The Telegraph. “I made a lot of progress and wanted to keep that momentum going when I returned to competition. I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game. That idea is something Sean has always wanted for me. 

“I am grateful for the successes I had under his tutelage and the career goals I was able to achieve. The door is open whenever I have questions or want his guidance, as he continues to be one of my closest friends.”

This is the latest big change that Rose, who turns 40 next month, has made in recent times. 

Last year, he split with his caddie of more than a decade, Mark Fulcher. He also ended his relationship with Japanese equipment manufacturers Honma just weeks ago, little more than a year into a multi-year partnership.

• Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

• Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit against his SON

Rose is the latest big name to dispense with the services of Canadian Foley. Tiger Woods famously had a short-lived spell working with him, whilst Lee Westwood, Hunter Mahan and Sean O'Hair are others to have dropped him in recent times.

He is, however, still working with former Masters champion Danny Willett, as well as hotly-tipped US rising-star Cameron Champ. 

