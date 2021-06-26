Former world No.1 "may quit golf" after Olympics

Shanshan Feng is contemplating hanging up her clubs after this summer’s COVID-delayed Olympic Games.



Feng, who spent 23 weeks as the No.1 female golfer on the planet between November 2017 and April 2018, told reporters at this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that she is considering her future in the game.

In 13 years on the LPGA, the Chinese ace, 31, has won ten times, including the KPMG Women’s PGA in 2012. She also won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

However, after missing the cut in Atlanta yesterday, she revealed that she has no plans beyond next month’s Games in Tokyo.

“It’s enough of golf, right?” Feng told the Golf Channel. “If you take last year out, this is already my 13th year. It’s a long time.”

“I am here for the Olympics. My plan is up to the Olympics. I don't know what I’m going to do after it. I might come back, I might not. We’ll see.”

One of the most popular players on tour, famed for her cow-print trousers, Feng will now travel home to China where she will quarantine for two weeks before heading for Japan for the Games.

Her missed cut at the KPMG was her fifth weekend off in eight major starts. The other three yielded a tie for second, a tie for third and a tie for fourth.

The most recent of her ten LPGA victories came at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in July 2019.