Fortinet Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The PGA Tour season may have only just ended, but the road to crowning the next FedEx Cup champion starts here.

It gets under way at the Fortinet Championship, which has been the curtain-raiser since 2013.

It is not without prestige; major champions Mike Weir, Stewart Cink and Jimmy Walker are among the past champions.

Since its inception, the Fortinet Championship has been played at Silverado Country Club in California.

Several big names have committed to playing, including defending champion Max Homa, former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and ex-world No.1 Jason Day.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect this week.

Fortinet Championship details

Course: Silverado Country Club (North Course)

Course stats: 7,166 yards, par-72

Defending champion: Max Homa

Purse: $7,000,000

Winner’s share: $1,260,000

Fortinet Championship betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Corey Conners 14/1

Hideki Matsuyama 14/1

Max Homa 16/1

Cam Davis 28/1

Sahith Theegala 28/1

Maverick McNealy 28/1

Davis Riley 33/1

Taylor Pendrith 33/1

Emiliano Grillo 35/1

Tom Hoge 45/1

The bunkered Bet

Davis Riley (33/1): Riley featured regularly at the right end of the leaderboard towards the end of last season. With some of the biggest hitters over in Europe, this could be a great chance for him.

Fortinet Championship: How to watch on TV

As usual, Sky Sports has coverage in the UK. It begins on the dedicated golf channel at 5.30pm on Thursday and Friday, and 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

