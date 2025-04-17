Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The USGA has accepted a record number of entries for US Open qualifying this year – and that included four major champions.

With one minute and 26 seconds to spare before last week’s deadline, Zachary Sagayaga, a 24-year-old amateur from Hawaii, submitted the last of the 10,202 entries.

But there were far more noticeable names in the hunt for a place into June’s 156-player field at Oakmont Country Club.

Justin Rose – who lost to Rory McIlroy in agonising fashion at Augusta National last week – is one of a quartet of past US Open winners who are exempt into Final Qualifying and submitted entries.

Of course, the new world No.12 will very likely gain exemption into the third major of the year via his world ranking. More on that, later.

Lucas Glover (2009), Graeme McDowell (2010) and Webb Simpson (2012) will attempt to qualify on June 2 at three different sites.

Glover is ranked 34th in the world rankings, so likely won’t need to visit Final Qualifying in Ohio, but LIV star McDowell and Simpson could take up their spots in Florida and North Carolina.

Currently, 50 players are fully exempt into the US Open, including nine recent winners of the event.

And that number will rise in the coming weeks, as players trigger more exemption categories. To start with, the top 60 players in the OWGR as of May 19 and June 9 will qualify.

Meanwhile, the 2025 PGA Championship winner and any player who has won multiple PGA Tour events awarding full FedEx Cup points will also be exempt, as will the top five players on the 2025 FedEx Cup points list.

The Race to Dubai’s top ranked player not otherwise in the field (as of May 19) will gain exemption, as will the top player off LIV’s individual standings not already in the field but inside the top three of the circuit’s ranking.

Qualifying, on the other hand, consists of Local Qualifying over 18 holes at 110 sites between April 16-19. Those who advance will join exempt players at Final Qualifying, which takes place over 36 holes at 13 sites.

“The U.S. Open’s two-stage qualifying framework provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn a place in the field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA Chief Championships Officer.

“Based on the record number of entries, there continues to be tremendous interest in competing in our national championship.”

According to the USGA, it accepted entries from all 50 states, including 372 from host state Pennsylvania.

Beck Patrick, an amateur from Magnolia, Texas, is the youngest entrant in 2025. He turned 13 on April 16. And the oldest entrant is 73-year-old former PGA Tour winner Mac O’Grady.

