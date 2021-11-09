Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule

The DP World Tour will visit Scotland four times in 2022, it has been confirmed.



Formerly the European Tour, the new-look, more lucrative circuit has unveiled a schedule comprising 47 events - each worth a minimum of $2million - in 27 different countries.



They include a quartet in the 'Home of Golf'.

The tartan contingent of tournaments kicks off with the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Taking place from July 7-10, the tournament will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour for the first time, and will have a prize fund of $8million.



The following week, The 150th Open takes place at St Andrews, before the Hero Open - born out of the COVID-19 pandemic - visits Fairmont St Andrews from July 28-31.



The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is then scheduled to take place at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie in its customary end-of-September, start-of-October slot.

Only the USA, with six events, features more than Scotland on the schedule.



The news of the European Tour's rebrand comes ahead of what will be the circuit's 50th anniversary in 2022.

As part of the deal, the tour's total prize fund in 2022 will exceed $200million for the first time, with every tournament featuring a minimum purse of $2million.

There will also be at least 47 events in 27 different countries. The DP World Tour Championship - the season-ending tournament - will also see its prize fund increase to $10million, the first regular European Tour event to have an eight-figure prize fund.