Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland

Golfers will be allowed to play in fourballs, with no restrictions on the number of households represented in the group and so long as proper distancing protocols are observed, from tomorrow.

That is one of the three key takeaways from the updated guidance issued to the country's club by Scottish Golf following confirmation from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that the country is moving to Phase 3 of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Golf clubs may also begin to offer indoor hospitality from Wednesday, subject to maintaining physical distancing and appropriate hygiene routines.

Face coverings will also be mandatory in professional shops from tomorrow.

At this time, there remains no change in stance on the playing of competitive golf, with only club competition permitted despite the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Scottish Golf chief operating officer Karin Sharp said: "Clubs are asked to continue to respect the government position in this regard and not seek to jeopardise the image or trust in the golfing community by overlooking this key aspect that is applicable across all amateur sports that are currently operating.



Sharp's contemporary at sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, added: “It is a positive step for sport that public health guidelines for daily exercise have been extended further as part of the Scottish Government’s route map through the pandemic.

"While this is good news, it is not a return to sport as we know it and the most pressing priority remains public health and wellbeing.

"As such, it is crucial that participants, and everyone connected with sport in Scotland, continue to play their part by adhering to the latest government guidance and the advice issued by the governing body of each sport to ensure the safety of all those involved.”

The latest guidance on a return to competitive sport can be found on sportscotland's website at the bottom of the page here.

Scottish Golf will continue to keep all clubs and tournament organisers updated via its dedicated COVID-19 webpage which can be accessed here.

