Fourball golf set to resume in Scotland

Scottish Golf has confirmed that golfers will be able to play in fourballs from Friday with some courses allowed no restrictions on the number of households.

Following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s latest update on COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland, Scottish Golf, the governing body for the amateur game, has advised clubs that operational changes to welcome fourballs can begin.

“Guidance previously allowed golfers to travel up to five miles outside their local authority area to take part in informal exercise using household rules,” read a statement from the governing body.

• PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• Brooks Koepka OUT of The PLAYERS

“Yesterday’s announcement to allow organised sport will allow fourball play with no restrictions on the number of households; however, this is only applicable to members who live within the golf club’s local authority area.”

The resumption of fourballs with no limit of the number of households is also only permitted at golf courses with a designated COVID-19 officer.

At golf clubs without a designated COVID-19 officer, or where members are crossing a local authority boundary to play, players will be restricted to a limit of four players from two households.

Golfers over the age of 12 can now be coached in groups not exceeding 15, while golfers under the age of 12 can be coached in groups of up to 30.

• Popular Scots municipal course under threat

• Win a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder



Golfers will continue to be permitted to travel five miles across local authority boundaries to clubs but will still be subject to the informal exercise guidance that requires a two-household limit for play.

“We anticipate further guidance from our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government relating to children and young people,” added the statement from Scottish Golf. “We will communicate these updates to all clubs as soon as possible.”