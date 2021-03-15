search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFourball golf set to resume in Scotland

Golf News

Fourball golf set to resume in Scotland

By Ryan Crombie11 March, 2021
Scottish Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf Fourball Golf Clubs Scottish news COVID-19 coronavirus Scottish Government
Scottish Golf Flag

Scottish Golf has confirmed that golfers will be able to play in fourballs from Friday with some courses allowed no restrictions on the number of households.

Following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s latest update on COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland, Scottish Golf, the governing body for the amateur game, has advised clubs that operational changes to welcome fourballs can begin.

“Guidance previously allowed golfers to travel up to five miles outside their local authority area to take part in informal exercise using household rules,” read a statement from the governing body.

• PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• Brooks Koepka OUT of The PLAYERS

“Yesterday’s announcement to allow organised sport will allow fourball play with no restrictions on the number of households; however, this is only applicable to members who live within the golf club’s local authority area.”

The resumption of fourballs with no limit of the number of households is also only permitted at golf courses with a designated COVID-19 officer.

At golf clubs without a designated COVID-19 officer, or where members are crossing a local authority boundary to play, players will be restricted to a limit of four players from two households.

Golfers over the age of 12 can now be coached in groups not exceeding 15, while golfers under the age of 12 can be coached in groups of up to 30.

• Popular Scots municipal course under threat

• Win a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder

Golfers will continue to be permitted to travel five miles across local authority boundaries to clubs but will still be subject to the informal exercise guidance that requires a two-household limit for play.

“We anticipate further guidance from our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government relating to children and young people,” added the statement from Scottish Golf. “We will communicate these updates to all clubs as soon as possible.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Fourball

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Scottish Government

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie backs Westwood to contend in The Open
EXCLUSIVE Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse
Justin Thomas - Fast hips need fast hands
The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout
The PLAYERS: Emotional Justin Thomas triumphs at TPC Sawgrass

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow