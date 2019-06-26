Fourteen more players secure Open berths

The field for next month's Open Championship is filling up fast.



A further 14 players have today been confirmed as playing in the final men's major of the year, taking place at Royal Portrush from July 18-21.



The players have earned their spots as the highest ranked non-exempt players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 25.

They are:

Byeong Hun An (South Korea)

JB Holmes (USA)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)

Scott Piercy (USA)

Branden Grace (South Africa)

Luke List (USA)

Jason Kokrak (USA)

Ryan Moore (USA)

Tom Lewis (England)

Charley Hoffman (USA)

Joost Luiten (Netherlands)

Lucas Glover (USA)

Joel Dahmen (USA)

Corey Conners (Canada)

Twelve more spots are available from the Open Qualifying Series, which concludes at the John Deere Classic.



Three places are also available at each of the four Final Qualifying events, taking place on July 2.