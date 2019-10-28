search
Fourth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week tees off

Golf News

Fourth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week tees off

28 October, 2019
Representatives from almost forty different countries have arrived in Scotland for the fourth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The only event of its kind in the world, Scottish Golf Tourism Week is taking place at the five-star Fairmont St Andrews resort as part of Scotland’s drive to hit its £300million target for golf tourism by 2020.

The event, which has more than doubled in size since its launch in 2016, puts more than 100 Scottish golf businesses directly in front of over 100 international tour operators, helping to forge lasting relationships that will drive more international visitors to Scotland and reinforce the country’s status as the world’s premier golf destination.

Supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Golf Tourism Week comprises over 4,000 face-to-face business meetings and familiarisation trips around the country, and concludes with the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards and gala dinner.

Independent evaluations of the three previous stagings of the event estimate that it will deliver more than £50m of total economic impact to the country. This year’s event is expected to see that figure rise considerably.

“Events such as Scottish Golf Tourism Week keep Scotland at the very forefront of global golf tourism and we, at VisitScotland, are in no doubt as to the value that this event brings to Scotland,” said VisitScotland’s senior golf manager Alan Grant.

“Annually, golf tourism in Scotland generates in excess of £286million for the Scottish economy. Not just through golf courses but also through hotels, bars, restaurants, and retail and tourist attractions.

“Make no mistake – the Scottish Golf Tourism Week will go a long way to helping VisitScotland break through the £300million pound barrier.”

The event is staged by PSP Media Group and its director Tom Lovering echoed Grant’s sentiments.

“Since its launch in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has grown in scale and popularity and has become a key part of Scotland’s long-term strategy to increase the value of golf tourism to the economy,” he said.

“We created it to give Scottish businesses the opportunity to present themselves to an international audience in the most coordinated and professional way possible, and the feedback we have had in each of the last three years, both from operators and suppliers, is that the event provides a first-class showcase for Scotland’s golf offering and is a fantastic platform for building and consolidating meaningful business relationships.

“We intend to raise the bar even higher this year, with more face-to-face business appointments than ever, all with the intention of creating a long-lasting legacy both for Scottish tourism and the wider economy.”

• For more information, log-on to www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk or call 0141 353 2222.

