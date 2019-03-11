Italian people are generally regarded as a passionate bunch. That goes double when it comes to sport.



We got another example of their infectious fervour again at the weekend courtesy of the GOLFTV commentators calling Francesco Molinari’s victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Open champ racked up his fourth win in 11 months courtesy of a stunning, bogey-free 64 in the final round at Bay Hill.



• WATCH - DJ has a pretty awesome 'lefty' swing

• WATCH - Pro FIVE-PUTTS from five feet

• Rory's Sunday struggles continue at Bay Hill

He sealed the deal in some style, too, draining a 44-foot birdie putt to post the clubhouse lead at an unassailable 12-under-par.

Commentating for GOLFTV, it’s fair to say some of his compatriots found the whole occasion rather exciting.

Turn up the volume for this one…

🇮🇹 @F_Molinari's clutch birdie on the 72nd hole @APinv is even more exciting when called by @GOLFTV's Italian broadcasters. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/uFE5INGzNq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2019

Absolutely brilliant. Just imagine what they’ll be like if the world No.7 goes on to win The Masters in a few weeks’ time…



• WITB - Check out the clubs Francesco Molinari used to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational

