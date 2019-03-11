search
Francesco Molinari's latest win sounds even better with Italian commentary

Golf News

Francesco Molinari's latest win sounds even better with Italian commentary

By Michael McEwan11 March, 2019
Italian people are generally regarded as a passionate bunch. That goes double when it comes to sport.

We got another example of their infectious fervour again at the weekend courtesy of the GOLFTV commentators calling Francesco Molinari’s victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Open champ racked up his fourth win in 11 months courtesy of a stunning, bogey-free 64 in the final round at Bay Hill.

He sealed the deal in some style, too, draining a 44-foot birdie putt to post the clubhouse lead at an unassailable 12-under-par.

Commentating for GOLFTV, it’s fair to say some of his compatriots found the whole occasion rather exciting.

Turn up the volume for this one…

Absolutely brilliant. Just imagine what they’ll be like if the world No.7 goes on to win The Masters in a few weeks’ time…

