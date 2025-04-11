Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fred Couples rolled back the years on Thursday at the Masters, with an age-defying performance at Augusta National.

Only ten players beat his one-under-par opening round, while the 1992 Masters champ signed for a better score than Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

And, according to stats guru Justin Ray, Couples made a unique piece of history that might never be touched.

Couples, 65, now holds the record for the longest time between under par rounds in Masters history.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner recorded his first sub-par round on his debut in 1983, when he finished T32, and shot his latest on Thursday, a mere 42 years later.

Couples snatched the joint record previously held by Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson. Both recorded under-par rounds 40 years after their first.

“You know, I played pretty well,” Couples said after his round. “I hit most of the fairways and drove it well. Got a little windy and chipped a little bit better than I normally do around here.

“But it was fun. Pendrith and English, they’re so fun to watch. They drive it, like everyone, so far. So, I just piddled around. You know, hit a lot of good woods. My rescues, really 5-irons and 6-irons.

“And, I’ve been saying it for 40 years, I just love the course, and I feel like, to be honest with you, last year I was not really very healthy at all.

“Now I have a set of clubs I feel like I can hit around here. Tomorrow may be different. May be different shots. But it was fun, it was a very fun day.”

The highlight for Couples, who has missed the cut on five of his last six visits to the opening major of the year, was a remarkable eagle on the par-4 16th.

From 186 yards, the American smashed a hybrid into the Georgia sky. Unsighted by the elevation change, Couples was made aware of the two by the crowd.

Meanwhile, Couples hinted ahead of the tournament that it might be his last trip down Magnolia Lane as a competitor.

But he admitted after his round that he remains unsure if that will be the case, despite getting off to a spectacular start.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a great round,” he said. “I think I shot 71 the year I made the cut, and I hit two unbelievable shots on 18 that didn’t trickle down and I three-putted.

“I was 2-under, and I was so mad. Today I’m happy as a clam.

“But, I don’t know. I’m 65. I don’t feel 70. I don’t feel 50. Again, tomorrow, you know, could blow, rain, be difficult. I don’t feel like I’m going to go out there and forget how to play.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not going to shoot 77. It’s a hard course. I just don’t hit it far enough to make it easier.

“I can’t knock it on a Par-5 anymore. I used to do play them two, three-under. Hell, now play them one-over today and felt like I played them pretty damn well.”

