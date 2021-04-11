Fred Couples had “no clue” about famous Masters tradition

As is tradition at Augusta National, every winner of the Masters tournament donates a club that they used on their path to victory to the club.

Apparently, Fred Couples didn’t get the memo.

Up until this year, the 1992 Masters winner had shunned the club and remained the only champion in the history of the tournament not to donate a golf club to Augusta National.

“Ten days ago, there was an email out all about Augusta, the great things about it, and one of the things was my name was mentioned as the only guy to not give a club to Augusta National,” explained the 15-time PGA Tour winner.

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast



• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

“I had no clue. No clue at all. If you said, for $5million walk me in to where these clubs are, I don't even know where these clubs are, otherwise I think 18 years ago I would have brought a club. Maybe that would be a good thing to be known for, as the only guy not to give a club.”

Following the news, the 61-year-old went about rectifying the situation before he turned up at Augusta National for this year’s tournament.

Couples looked out the MacGregor Eye 85 driver that helped him on his way to a two-stroke victory over nearest challenger Raymond Floyd in 1992.

Before donating the 29-year-old driver to the Green Jackets, he took it out onto the range to show his fellow pros.

“I found the MacGregor driver that I won with, and I brought it out,” added Couples. “The guys have seen it, but there were a few guys laughing. I think they were laughing because I think maybe they thought I won in 1970 instead of 1992, but I brought it and gave it to Tony, the pro.”

The trusty club that helped Couples to his only major title was used for the rest of the year in 1992 before making way for modern equipment.

"I think in '93 I started losing,” quipped Couples. “I lost a bet to a TaylorMade guy, so I used his driver, and then I continued to use a metal wood from then on.”