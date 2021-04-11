search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFred Couples had “no clue” about famous Masters tradition

Golf News

Fred Couples had “no clue” about famous Masters tradition

By Ryan Crombie08 April, 2021
The Masters Fred Couples Augusta National Major winners Major chamionships Equipment Drivers
Fred Couples Masters Driver1

As is tradition at Augusta National, every winner of the Masters tournament donates a club that they used on their path to victory to the club.

Apparently, Fred Couples didn’t get the memo. 

Up until this year, the 1992 Masters winner had shunned the club and remained the only champion in the history of the tournament not to donate a golf club to Augusta National. 

“Ten days ago, there was an email out all about Augusta, the great things about it, and one of the things was my name was mentioned as the only guy to not give a club to Augusta National,” explained the 15-time PGA Tour winner.

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

“I had no clue. No clue at all. If you said, for $5million walk me in to where these clubs are, I don't even know where these clubs are, otherwise I think 18 years ago I would have brought a club. Maybe that would be a good thing to be known for, as the only guy not to give a club.” 

Following the news, the 61-year-old went about rectifying the situation before he turned up at Augusta National for this year’s tournament. 

Couples looked out the MacGregor Eye 85 driver that helped him on his way to a two-stroke victory over nearest challenger Raymond Floyd in 1992.

Before donating the 29-year-old driver to the Green Jackets, he took it out onto the range to show his fellow pros.

• The Masters: Mixed weather forecast

• The Masters: Where & when to watch it on TV

“I found the MacGregor driver that I won with, and I brought it out,” added Couples. “The guys have seen it, but there were a few guys laughing. I think they were laughing because I think maybe they thought I won in 1970 instead of 1992, but I brought it and gave it to Tony, the pro.” 

The trusty club that helped Couples to his only major title was used for the rest of the year in 1992 before making way for modern equipment. 

"I think in '93 I started losing,” quipped Couples. “I lost a bet to a TaylorMade guy, so I used his driver, and then I continued to use a metal wood from then on.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Fred Couples

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major winners

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Drivers

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow