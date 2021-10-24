Fredrik Anderson Hed: European Tour winner dies aged 49

Tributes have been paid to former European Tour pro Fredrik Anderson Hed who has died at the age of 49.

The Swede passed away after a battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Anna and their children Viggo and Molly.

Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup winning captain Thomas Bjorn led the tributes to his fellow Scandinavian.

"I'm so deeply saddened by this," he tweeted. "Freddie was a true professional that will be missed by us all. A great ambassador for our game and for Sweden. "Thoughts are with Anna, Viggo and Molly at this time."

• Thousands of fake clubs seized in China

• Casey's caddie to take mental health break

Paul McGinley, who masterminded Europe's 2014 Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles, added: "Very sad news , always a pleasure to be in his company, drawn and play with him."

Keith Waters, the European Tour's Chief Operating Officer, described Anderson Hed as "much loved in the golfing world and beyond".

"It’s always incredibly sad when we lose a member of the European Tour family, and never more so than in the case of someone like Fredrik, who was taken far too soon," he said.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Fredrik, but even for those who didn’t, one glance at his career record highlights his strength and perseverance, with some genuinely wonderful moments as an individual and a valued team mate.

"I hope those close to him take some comfort in those wonderful memories, and the joy he brought to so many on the golf course.”

• Significant number of pros not yet vaccinated

After an illustrious amateur career, Anderson Hed turned professional in 1992. At the time, he was known simply as Fredrik Anderson but, after marrying Anna in 2004, added her maiden name to the end of his.

He found early success on the Challenge Tour, winning the 2003 Toyota PGA Championship. He added a second Challenge Tour title at Le Touquet seven years later as he battled to establish himself on the European Tour, visiting Qualifying School on a number of occasions.

In 2010, on his 245th European Tour appearance, he claimed victory at the Italian Open, holding on for a gritty one-shot victory as England’s David Horsey whittled down his six shot overnight lead.

That would prove to be Andersson Hed’s most successful season on the European Tour, reaching 22nd place in the rankings thanks to a runner-up finish at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship and five additional top tens.

• REVEALED - The most popular course on Insta



The pick of those results was a tied-sixth finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions, alongside the like of Ernie Els and Tiger Woods.

The following year he represented Europe in the Royal Trophy, as captain Colin Montgomerie’s side defeated Asia 9-7.

Anderson Hed retired from the tour in 2015 and, the following year, became a golf commentator for the national public broadcaster Sveriges Television.

