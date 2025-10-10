Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It proved to be a frustrating opening round for Jon Rahm back on home soil at the Spanish Open in Madrid on Thursday.

Fresh off helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup two weeks ago, Rahm kicked off his tournament with a one-over-par 72 in the opening round to leave him with work to do.

His frustrations were clear on the par-4 eighth at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid following a frosty encounter with a tournament marshal.

Having found the rough down the left with his tee shot, the former world No. 1 was left unimpressed with his lie, before the marshal in question chimed in: “It’s OK.”

Clearly not impressed with the input, Rahm responded: “Don’t tell me it’s OK, please. Thank you.”

The marshal in question then apologised before walking away from the LIV Golf man, before Rahm went on to add: “It’s not OK.”

The Spaniard would eventually go on to make par at the eighth, which was his 17th hole of the day having started his opening round on the back nine.

Things had started so well for Rahm, who had played his opening nine holes in two-under-par, which included an impressive eagle at the par-5 14th after chipping in from the sand.

A birdie-less second nine however ensured the three-time champion ended the day on the wrong side of par, six shots behind day one leaders Sam Bairstow and Ugo Coussaud.

Speaking after his opening round, Rahm told Sky Sports: “Frustrating day. You couldn’t ask a harder question right now. I’m so angry and I want to be so sarcastic.

“I struggled with the wind to be honest. There were a lot of swings that came out the way I wanted to and the wind didn’t affect it the way I wanted it to.

“I didn’t feel like I played that badly and the score is not nearly where I wanted to be.” Rahm returns to action on Friday at 2 pm local time alongside Shane Lowry and Angel Hidalgo.