Matt Fitzpatrick’s underwhelming Ryder Cup record is no secret, and the Englishman is looking to change this in New York later this week.

Fitzpatrick heads to Bethpage Black having lost seven of his eight matches on the Ryder Cup stage.

The former US Open champion’s only win in European colours came in Rome two years ago, after he helped Rory McIlroy down Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the fourballs.

His record left question marks as to whether he would be offered a pick by Luke Donald this time around, having failed to qualify automatically.

An upturn in form on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this summer proved enough for Fitzpatrick to earn the nod from his captain.

And speaking in New York this week, the 31-year-old is more than aware of his past disappointment. “In 2016, I would openly admit I wasn’t ready for that one,” Fitzpatrick explained.

“I was 21 or whatever I was. I had not really played any real golf in the States on the PGA Tour yet. So I feel like I kind of throw that one out the window a little bit.

“Then, you know, ’21, I actually felt like I played really well. You know, I felt like I deserved more than what I got out of that one.”

He continued: “Rome was probably the same thing. Obviously got my first full point with Rory.

“We obviously played well on the Friday and Saturday afternoon, as well, and obviously Max [Homa] played well on the Sunday singles.”

Fitzpatrick is well aware of the pressures on him amid his previous struggles, and is out to make sure this improves at Bethpage.

“It’s obviously frustrating, but you know, all I can do is keep qualifying for the teams and keep giving myself the opportunity to improve on the record,” the Englishman commented.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for me is to keep putting myself in the position to make the teams. That’s all I can do.”

