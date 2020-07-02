search
Frustrated Rory McIlroy plans time at home to "reset"

Golf News

Frustrated Rory McIlroy plans time at home to “reset”

By Michael McEwan28 June, 2020
World No.1 Rory McIlroy plans a couple of weeks at home to “reset and start again” after another inconsistent week’s work on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, 31, failed to capitalise on an excellent start to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, ultimately finishing in a tie for 11th.  

That followed tied-32nd and tied-41st finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage respectively.

For context, the four-time major champion had finished no worse than fifth – winning once – in his sixth previous starts on the PGA Tour in the 2019/20 season.

After closing with a three-under 67, McIlroy articulated his frustrations.

“There's been some really good stuff in there, but then just some really stupid mistakes,” he said. “Even today, like I got off to a good start and then bogeyed some easy holes. It's a little too up and down, a little bit roller coaster-ish, where it didn't really feel like that before we stopped. It was quite consistent and building rounds very nicely, a lot of pars, a few birdies, not many mistakes.

“Over the last few weeks I've made too many mistakes, too many bogeys, too many loose shots, and that was sort of what it was this week, as well.”

McIlroy will sit out next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and expects his next event to be the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village from July 16-19. He could play in the Workday Charity Open at the same venue the week before but admitted that’s unlikely. “The way I'm feeling right now, I feel like a couple weeks off.”

He added: “My decision making was terrible the last few days. Just some stupid shots and trying to take too much on at times. It's just sort of dumb mistakes in there that I don't usually make.

“I've been frustrated on the course the last three weeks, not being sort of in contention, and it sort of sucks going off in the middle of the pack on a Sunday, knowing that you don't really have a chance.”

