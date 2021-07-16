search
Fuel the jet! 8 big names who missed The Open cut

Golf News

Fuel the jet! 8 big names who missed The Open cut

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2021
The Open Royal St George's Major Championships Phil Mickelson Francesco Molinari Patrick Reed
Phil Mickelson And Tyrrell Hatton The Open

Whilst Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Co. are well placed to make a title charge over the weekend, The 149th Open is over for a number of the game's biggest names.

On a day of record low-scoring at Royal St George's, the 36-hole cut ultimately fell at one-over, which proved to be beyond a glut of players including past major winners, world No.1s and Ryder Cup heroes.

Here are some of the biggest names who'll play no further part in this year's Open Championship...

Phil Mickelson

+12 – 80, 72

The man who won the US PGA Championship in record-breaking fashion just two months ago made only three birdies in 36 holes.

Jason Day

+5 – 75, 70

The weirdly-out-of-form Aussie has now missed the cut in four of his last seven major starts.

• This week's big winner? The taxman...

• Where to buy Justin Thomas' hoodie

Patrick Reed

+3 – 72, 71

The former Masters champion has only one top-10 finish in six previous Open appearances. That won’t be improved upon this week.

Patrick Cantlay

+3 – 74, 69

Fancied by many to break his major duck this week, the world No.6 missed a major cut for just the third time in his career (and the first in three Open starts).

Tyrrell Hatton

+2 – 72, 70

The world No.10 broke a club, gave a middle-finger salute (in the direction of the galleries) and was caught swearing by on-course microphones as he slumped to a sixth early bath in nine Open starts.

Francesco Molinari

+2 – 68, 74

After opening with a two-under 68 on day one, the 2018 champion improved to -3 after a birdie on the first hole of his second round. However, a quadruple-bogey seven on the par-3 sixth followed by a double on the ninth ended his week prematurely.

• DeChambeau 'deeply regrets' equipment comments

• Bob Mac continues impressive major cut streak

Henrik Stenson

+2 – 71, 71

The 2016 ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ missed the Open cut for just the third time in 16 starts and the first since 2007.

Stewart Cink

+3 - 66, 77

After a four-under opener, 2009 champ Cink was talking up his chances of winning a second Claret Jug - but he needed 11 more shots to get round on Friday. That plummeted him 94 spots down the leaderboard and sent him packing. 

