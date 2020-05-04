Fundraising appeal launched for Gleneagles caddies

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise much-needed funds for the caddies that work out of award-winning Scottish golf resort Gleneagles.



Like many other destinations acros the country, Perthshire venue Gleneagles closed its doors on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And whilst there are reports that golf may be returning in the coming weeks, that does not necessarily mean that caddies will be able to work.

The Gleneagles Caddie Relief Fund is hoping to raise £10,000.

A post on the GoFundMe page, which has been organised by Steve Kinnaird, outlined the devastating impact of the last few weeks on the resort’s caddie programme.

“Given the unique environment that the caddies ply their trade, there is growing unease for the financial adversity many are facing,” said Kinnaird, who has been involved with caddie operations at Gleneagles for the last five years.

“The season here is short and the caddies rely on an unprecedented work ethic in this short period, to ensure they have the funds to get them through the entire calendar year.

"An overwhelming number of people have asked how they can help and through their determination, there is hope that the caddie team and their families’ uneasiness be reduced during the course closures and ongoing social-distancing limitations.

“It is difficult to define a financial goal for this campaign, due to the number of individuals and families that will be assisted by your generosity. We are hoping this drive be well supported and provide each caddie with sufficient backing to help them through this period. Any and all help will be appreciated immensely.”

You can donate here.