Fury as Nazi graffiti appears on Scottish golf clubhouse

Local residents and politicians alike have reacted angrily after racist and Nazi graffiti appeared on the clubhouse of Linn Park Golf Course in Glasgow.



Photos of the offensive messaging - first reported by the Glasgow Times - have been widely shared on social media.



It is unclear who is responsible for the disturbing vandalism or when it was carried out.



Malcolm Cunning, the Labour Group Leader and councillor for Linn Ward on Glasgow City Council, condemned the perpetrators on social media.



"Disgusting and disgraceful racist graffiti plastered all over LinnPark Golf Club this morning," he wrote. "I have already asked that our graffiti team remove it at a matter of urgency. We are better than this!"



— Cllr Malcolm Cunning (@Malcolm4Linn) March 25, 2021

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, told bunkered.co.uk: "It's disturbing to think that there are people walking around here with those sorts of views, never mind have the confidence to paint them on the side of buildings.

"The south side of Glasgow is very multi-cultural and the vast majority of people are extremely proud of that fact. It seems as though racism is becoming more and more commonplace and almost accepted these days.



"You just have to hope this has been done by some mindless neds and isn't anything more sinister. Either way, something has to be done."

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council confirmed that they are aware of the graffiti and that plans are being made to remove it as soon as possible.



Linn Park Golf Course opened for play in 1895 but faces an uncertain future after Glasgow City Council, which operates it along with five other courses across the city, voted to give it up just over a year ago as part of extensive budget cuts.

