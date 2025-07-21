Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 2025 Ryder Cup is right around the corner – but where are the future venues?

The Ryder Cup is arguably the biggest competition in golf and Italy was celebrated as a fine host for the most recent showdown, won by Luke Donald’s European side.

Marco Simone, in Rome, staged the biennial contest between Europe and the USA in 2023.

Up next is a trip to Bethpage Black, in New York. The former major championship venue is set to host the Ryder Cup for the first time when the rivals clash in September.

Beyond that, a few future venues have been confirmed. Here they are…

• ‘I hit the winning shot at the Ryder Cup – but I wish it had been different’

• Ryder Cup standings: Who’s heading to Bethpage in 2025?

Future Ryder Cup venues

Here are is the full and updated list of future Ryder Cup venues…

2025 – Bethpage Black Course, New York

The next showdown will take place on the feared Black course at Bethpage on Long Island. It is one of the most popular public courses Stateside and has staged three majors since 2000.

2027 – Adare Manor, Ireland

The Ryder Cup will go to Adare Manor in 2027. The County Limerick course will stage the competition’s first return to Ireland since the K Club in 2006.

2029 – Hazeltine National, Minnesota

Hazeltine last hosted the Ryder Cup in 2016, when the USA ran out 17-11 winners. It will be the first American venue to host the match twice. Only four courses have been repeat hosts – Royal Lytham & St Annes, Royal Birkdale, Southport & Ainsdale and The Belfry.

• How to get Ryder Cup tickets

• Ryder Cup: Europe make big changes to qualifying process

2031 – Camiral, Spain

The 48th edition of the Ryder Cup will take place at Camiral Golf and Wellness, a resort near Barcelona, in Spain. It’s long been touted as the host for the 2031 contest and the decision to award it a second Ryder Cup has now been confirmed.

2033 – The Olympic Golf Club’s Lake Course, San Francisco

The Olympic Club was chosen as the first Ryder Cup to be held in California since 1959. It was the scene for Webb Simpson’s sole major win, the US Open in 2012.