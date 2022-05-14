G4D Tour curtain-raiser hailed a success

The inaugural event on the European Tour Group’s new circuit for disability golfers has been hailed a success.

The G4D Tour, which was announced earlier this year, staged its first event at the Belfry ahead of this week’s British Masters.

England’s Kipp Popert won the first title, and afterwards spoke of his gratitude for the increasing opportunities for golfers with disabilities.

“This Tour is only going to get bigger,” he said.

“It’s given me a platform to play golf after university. I’ve got high aspirations and want to keep pressing on.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities that have been offered by the DP World Tour and the European Tour group, it’s just been brilliant.”

23-year-old Popert beat Kurtis Barkley and Chris Biggins in a three-way playoff at the legendary Brabazon course.

The next G4D Tour event will take place ahead of the European Open in Hamburg at the end of May.

Further tournaments will be held in England, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Dubai throughout 2022.