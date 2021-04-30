search
Gabriella Cowley banks £10k in Rose Ladies Series event

Golf News

Gabriella Cowley banks £10k in Rose Ladies Series event

By Ryan Crombie30 April, 2021
Rose Ladies Series Womens Golf Ladies Golf Golf News Justin Rose Kate Rose gabriella cowley
Gabriella Cowley has outlined her delight at being back involved in competitive golf as she took home the trophy for the first event of the 2021 Rose Ladies Series.

A one-under 71 was enough for Englishwoman Cowley to land the £10,000 first prize in the Rose Ladies Series event at West Lancs in Merseyside.

Cowley, the only player to finish under par in tough conditions, pipped Gemma Clews and Michele Thomson to the title, as well as the £10,000 cheque - double the amount she picked up for winning the fifth event of the inaugural Series last year.

“I’m over the moon to win,” Cowley told the Rose Ladies Series on Twitter. “It’s been a long few months without any competition, so just to actually get competition and to win makes it even better. 

“It’s a great start to the season for me, I’ve worked extremely hard through the last few months, so to win the first event means a lot to me and my team.”

The Rose Ladies Series travels to Woburn Golf Club next week, with Brokenhurst Manor and The Berkshire hosting the following two events before the Ladies European Tour season gets underway in South Africa.

This year's overall schedule comprises 11 events, three more than last year, concluding with a Grand Final at Bearwood Lakes, where the winner will pick up £20,000, on September 25.

2021 Rose Ladies Series schedule in full

Apr 29 - West Lancashire GC
May 6 - Woburn GC
May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor GC
May 21 - The Berkshire GC
Aug 2 - Hillside GC
Aug 3 - Royal Birkdale GC
Aug 5 - JCB Golf & Country Club
Aug 7 - Scotscraig GC
Sept 20 - North Hants GC
Sept 23 - Buckinghamshire GC

