Gambler wins almost $1million with incredible Ryder Cup bet

Sure, the US Ryder Cup team enjoyed their thumping win at Whistling Straits on Sunday night.



Just arguably not as much as the lucky person who reportedly won almost $1million betting on the results of the Sunday singles.

According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, the unnamed gambler correctly predicted the outcome of all 12 of the final session’s matches, turning an $8 bet into a remarkable $966,290.

This is the sports bet of the year.



Bettor at @FDSportsbook wins on a $8, 12-leg Ryder Cup parlay, nets $966,290!



Bettor somehow predicted ties between Morikawa and Hovland and Spieth and Fleetwood 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I54jjl8rB8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2021

To put the impressiveness of the bet into some context, with win, lose and halve outcomes all in play for each match, there were more than 500,000 different possible outcomes that could have come in.



So, for clarity, the person who staked the bet correctly predicted:

Rory McIlroy would beat Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay would beat Shane Lowry

Scottie Scheffler would beat Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau would beat Sergio Garcia

Viktor Hovland would have with Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson would beat Paul Casey

Brooks Koepka would beat Bernd Wiesberger

Ian Poulter would beat Tony Finau

Justin Thomas would beat Tyrrell Hatton

Lee Westwood would beat Harris English

Tommy Fleetwood would have with Jordan Spieth

Daniel Berger would beat Matt Fitzpatrick

Absolutely incredible. Whoever you are, enjoy the winnings, you lucky, lucky swine!