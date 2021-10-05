Gambler wins almost $1million with incredible Ryder Cup bet

Sure, the US Ryder Cup team enjoyed their thumping win at Whistling Straits on Sunday night.
Just arguably not as much as the lucky person who reportedly won almost $1million betting on the results of the Sunday singles.
According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, the unnamed gambler correctly predicted the outcome of all 12 of the final session’s matches, turning an $8 bet into a remarkable $966,290.
This is the sports bet of the year.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2021
Bettor at @FDSportsbook wins on a $8, 12-leg Ryder Cup parlay, nets $966,290!
Bettor somehow predicted ties between Morikawa and Hovland and Spieth and Fleetwood 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I54jjl8rB8
To put the impressiveness of the bet into some context, with win, lose and halve outcomes all in play for each match, there were more than 500,000 different possible outcomes that could have come in.
• Ryder Cup: European player ratings
• Ryder Cup: USA player ratings
So, for clarity, the person who staked the bet correctly predicted:
Rory McIlroy would beat Xander Schauffele
Patrick Cantlay would beat Shane Lowry
Scottie Scheffler would beat Jon Rahm
Bryson DeChambeau would beat Sergio Garcia
Viktor Hovland would have with Collin Morikawa
Dustin Johnson would beat Paul Casey
Brooks Koepka would beat Bernd Wiesberger
Ian Poulter would beat Tony Finau
Justin Thomas would beat Tyrrell Hatton
Lee Westwood would beat Harris English
Tommy Fleetwood would have with Jordan Spieth
Daniel Berger would beat Matt Fitzpatrick
Absolutely incredible. Whoever you are, enjoy the winnings, you lucky, lucky swine!