Gambler wins almost $1million with incredible Ryder Cup bet

Golf News

Gambler wins almost $1million with incredible Ryder Cup bet

By Michael McEwan28 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Betting Gambling Team USA Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup Celebrations

Sure, the US Ryder Cup team enjoyed their thumping win at Whistling Straits on Sunday night. 

Just arguably not as much as the lucky person who reportedly won almost $1million betting on the results of the Sunday singles. 

According to sports business insider Darren Rovell, the unnamed gambler correctly predicted the outcome of all 12 of the final session’s matches, turning an $8 bet into a remarkable $966,290.

To put the impressiveness of the bet into some context, with win, lose and halve outcomes all in play for each match, there were more than 500,000 different possible outcomes that could have come in. 

• Ryder Cup: European player ratings

• Ryder Cup: USA player ratings

So, for clarity, the person who staked the bet correctly predicted: 

Rory McIlroy would beat Xander Schauffele 
Patrick Cantlay would beat Shane Lowry 
Scottie Scheffler would beat Jon Rahm 
Bryson DeChambeau would beat Sergio Garcia 
Viktor Hovland would have with Collin Morikawa 
Dustin Johnson would beat Paul Casey 
Brooks Koepka would beat Bernd Wiesberger 
Ian Poulter would beat Tony Finau 
Justin Thomas would beat Tyrrell Hatton 
Lee Westwood would beat Harris English 
Tommy Fleetwood would have with Jordan Spieth 
Daniel Berger would beat Matt Fitzpatrick 

Absolutely incredible. Whoever you are, enjoy the winnings, you lucky, lucky swine!

