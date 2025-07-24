Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gareth Bale has laughed off suggestions that he could be tempted to launch a new career as a professional golfer, despite admitting he’s “addicted” to the sport.

The former Tottenham and Wales footballer has previously been touted for a shock switch to the realms of pro golf,

A relative latecomer to the sport, his obsession with the game was the subject of a media maelstrom towards the end of his trophy-laden nine-year stint with Real Madrid and, following his retirement from football in January 2023 at the age of 33, some even speculated that he had hung up his boots with a view to playing golf full-time.

A report published by Spanish outlet ABC Deportes 18 months before he officially announced his retirement fanned the flames. Insisting that Bale had become “disconnected” from football, it stated: “His desire is to dedicate himself to playing golf and even to compete professionally.”

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered (issue 224), Bale set the record straight.

“Everybody asks me if I’m going to turn pro,” he said. “That’s not going to happen. Yeah, okay, I’m a scratch golfer but these guys [on tour] are plus-eights or whatever.

“It’s funny because people always ask me about this, and they even ask other people about me and my plans. The reality is I’m an okay club golfer but, in terms of the pros, I completely understand not just how good they are but how good they are under pressure.

“I’m very happy just going to amateur events, playing in those and having a bit of fun.”

Bale’s love of golf caused controversy during his time in Spain, a situation intensified when he posed with a flag bearing the slogan “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.” following a crucial Euro 2020 qualifying match in November 2019.

Spanish newspaper Marca described it as “unworthy of Madrid”, whilst Madrid-based publication AS retaliated with the headline: “Disrespectful. Misguided. Ungrateful. In that order.”

Bale, though, is unrepentant.

“To be honest, I eventually decided just to start playing up to it,” he added. “I clearly couldn’t beat the press. They were just going to write whatever they wanted to. I mean, they would claim that I played golf pretty much every day. That just wasn’t true. I reckon I probably played once every two or three weeks. I never played 48 hours before a game. I was much concentrated on my football.

“But I’ve never hidden the fact that golf is important to me, particularly for my mental health. Ultimately, the media created a narrative and I suppose a certain image of me and, when they’ve got that platform to persuade people, there’s not a whole lot you can do. So, yeah, I just decided to play along. If you can’t beat them, join them, and all that.

“I suppose I lost the battle but I won the war.”

Bale was speaking with bunkered in his capacity as an ambassador for the UNDERRATED Golf Tour. The brainchild of NBA superstar Steph Curry, it is designed to offer a platform for up-and-coming junior golfers and make golf accessible to all, irrespective of race, ethnicity, social-economic status and more.

“Golf’s a bit of a funny one,” said Bale. “With football, it’s very to throw down a couple of jumpers in a park and off you go. Golf is very different. It’s harder to access, and I guess kids from underprivileged backgrounds don’t really get the opportunities they deserve because it can be an expensive sport to play.

“What UNDERRATED is doing, in terms of paying for pretty much everything, covering all the travel costs and so on, it’s just brilliant. It’s breaking down barriers and giving kids opportunities that they would never have dreamed of before.”

