Garmin unveils tech-packed Approach Z82 rangefinder

Top tech company Garmin has today launched what it is calling the “most accurate GPS laser rangefinder on the market to date” – the Approach Z82.

Designed to help improve a golfer’s situational awareness, the Approach Z82 measures precise shot distances ranging from within ten inches of the pin up to 450 yards.

What’s more, it boasts full-colour 2D CourseView mapping through the lens, Green View overlay on more than 41,000 courses worldwide, and, thanks to its enhanced laser ranging performance, it hits the flag more consistently than previous models.

“The Approach Z82 utilises some of the most prominent golf features available on the market and builds on the foundation of our first range finder to add even more depth and distance precision to help sharpen a golfer’s game,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin’s vice-president of global consumer sales.

“A strong feature set of golf options that now include wind speed and direction displays, enhanced ranging performance, coupled with a new and improved viewfinder to provide a sharper, more comfortable viewing experience, make the Approach Z82 an invaluable tool for golfers of all skill levels.”

The device’s improved optics produce sharper images, and a superior viewfinder offers better eye relief so that golfers who wear glasses can see the full extent of the high-resolution OLED display.



The vibrational feedback and refined laser ranging performance also makes locking on to the flag even more precise and intuitive.

However, what really sets the Approach Z82 apart from other rangefinders is the supplementary course details that are readily available in the player’s peripheral vision.

By merging GPS technology and CourseView mapping, a 2D image of the hole is overlaid on the viewfinder along with distances to key hazards and layups.

When the Approach Z82 locks on to the flag, the map automatically zooms in to the green marking a Laser Ranged Arc at that specific distance. Once this happens, players will be able to know the pin position relative to the front and back of the green.

The Approach Z82 can also display wind direction and speed to help take the guess work out of choosing the proper club. With the new Hazard View feature, golfers can quickly zoom in and scroll through each hazard on the map to see more details and know exactly where the distances to the front and back of each hazard are being measured to – even when the player’s actual view is obstructed.



The rangefinder also offers a flexible number of features that can be enabled or disabled depending on a golfer’s specific needs. Starting with the PlaysLike Distance feature, users can adjust for uphill or downhill slopes to better gauge a shot’s true distance for better club selection.

Additionally, when players use the Approach Z82’s Pinpointer option, they will have the critical advantage of seeing the direction to the green on blind shots. Furthermore, the new tournament mode light on the top of the rangefinder serves to remind players that they are following tournament rules.

Golfers can keep score and track stats on the Approach Z82 by uploading their scorecards to the free Garmin Golf app, a useful application that keeps a history of course stats, leaderboards, and scorecards. Also, with the new Find My Garmin feature, players who accidentally lose track of their range finder on the course can easily track down the whereabouts of the device.

The Approach Z82 is available now with a suggested retail price in the UK and Ireland of £579.99

