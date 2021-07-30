search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGary Player and ex Rangers chairman visit Scottish golf shop

Golf News

Gary Player and ex Rangers chairman visit Scottish golf shop

By bunkered.co.uk26 July, 2021
Gary Player Dave King Affordable Golf golf shops
Gary Player And Dave King Affordable Golf

It’s not every weekend that one of the greatest golfers of all time walks into your shop for a wee browse.

For the staff at Affordable Golf, last weekend was that weekend.

Gary Player, a winner of nine major championships, popped into the company’s Irvine store with former Rangers chairman Dave King. The pair posed for snaps with fellow customers and popped onto the adjoining range to surprise golfers who were busily working on their games.

• High-profile European Tour event cancelled

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

In a post on the Affordable Golf Facebook page said that the store had welcomed “a Knight and a King”.

“The Black Knight himself, golfing legend Mr Gary Player, paid a visit to our Irvine store over the weekend and kindly stopped for a quick photo alongside long-time friend Dave King,” read the post.

“The 9-time major winner and former Rangers Chairman were playing in the area and decided to drop in to our shop at The Gailes to say hello to staff and the lucky patrons on the driving range.

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

• Matt Wallace branded a "disgrace" by pro

“We think you'll agree the 3-time Open Championship winner definitely deserves the moniker of Mr Fitness, looking in great shape as he posed for pictures with starstruck customers.”

Player travelled to Scotland after checking in on competitors at the Senior Open at Sunningdale.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Dave King

Related Articles - Affordable Golf

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow