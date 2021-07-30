Gary Player and ex Rangers chairman visit Scottish golf shop

It’s not every weekend that one of the greatest golfers of all time walks into your shop for a wee browse.

For the staff at Affordable Golf, last weekend was that weekend.

Gary Player, a winner of nine major championships, popped into the company’s Irvine store with former Rangers chairman Dave King. The pair posed for snaps with fellow customers and popped onto the adjoining range to surprise golfers who were busily working on their games.

In a post on the Affordable Golf Facebook page said that the store had welcomed “a Knight and a King”.

“The Black Knight himself, golfing legend Mr Gary Player, paid a visit to our Irvine store over the weekend and kindly stopped for a quick photo alongside long-time friend Dave King,” read the post.



“The 9-time major winner and former Rangers Chairman were playing in the area and decided to drop in to our shop at The Gailes to say hello to staff and the lucky patrons on the driving range.

“We think you'll agree the 3-time Open Championship winner definitely deserves the moniker of Mr Fitness, looking in great shape as he posed for pictures with starstruck customers.”

Player travelled to Scotland after checking in on competitors at the Senior Open at Sunningdale.