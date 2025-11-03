Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gary Player has unloaded on the Ryder Cup, calling on the biennial match play clash to be scrapped following recent crowd behaviour in New York.

Player, who celebrated his 90th birthday last week, had his say on the scenes at Bethpage Black in September, where Team Europe defended their Ryder Cup crown.

The away team did not have it easy, facing a whole host of abuse across the three days of play, most notably in the direction of Rory McIlroy.

The behaviour has been condemned by many, including McIlroy, since, and Player has seemingly had enough.

Discussing the key to his health at the age of 90, the South African highlighted the impact of alcohol, using it as a springboard to discuss the trouble at September’s Ryder Cup.

“Alcohol is a killer,” he told Golf Digest. “Everybody is drinking. I don’t know if you noticed the Ryder Cup this year. Everybody is using the ‘F’ word. I’m just going to digress for a minute.

“The reason why the Ryder Cup should be scrapped, I’ll tell you.”

Player did not stop there, adding: “I would like to see them abolish it, and I’ll tell you why. Nobody loves golf more than me, but I love golf to such an extent that I sat there and cringed.

“The whole world was watching and all you heard was ‘F’ this and ‘F’ that and you see people misbehaving.”

This is not the first time Player has unloaded on the US crowd in the aftermath of this year’s Ryder Cup, having labelled the fallout at Bethpage a ‘shambles’ last month.

“I was disgusted… So to me, the Ryder Cup is a shambles,” Player told The Palm Beach Post. “I love the fact that they say ‘USA, USA.’ I love (how) the British respond in their way.

“I think that’s exciting. But the Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world.” Player is not the only golfing legend to hit out at the Americans.

A whole host of Ryder Cup stalwarts took aim, including former captains Tony Jacklin, Larry Wadkins and Tom Watson.

Watson even apologised on behalf of the Americans, tweeting at the time: I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

