Golf News

Gary Player: Has legend ditched Golf Saudi?

By Jamie Hall02 September, 2022
Gary Player LIV Golf Golf Saudi
Gary Player Golf Saudi 2

Gary Player raised eyebrows earlier this week when he tore into LIV Golf and its new signing Cam Smith.

The golf legend slated the breakaway tour in an interview with BBC Radio 5Live, a move which raised eyebrows given his partnership with Golf Saudi.

However, it appears the relationship between the nine-time major winner and the organisation may have ended.

Player’s broadside against the LIV Series, bankrolled by the Saudi government’s public investment fund, was a significant departure from his previous sentiments on the subject, where he claimed he “didn’t blame” players for crossing over.

The Golf Saudi logo has also been absent from its usual spot on his collar in recent public appearances, including at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July.

Gary Player Golf Saudi 1

He was wearing branded clothing earlier this year, with the logo last appearing at the Insperity Invitational in April, as you can see above.

But after that it disappeared, replaced with either the branding of PXG, his equipment provider, or nothing at all, as in the image below, which was taken at the Senior Open at Gleneagles.

bunkered.co.uk asked Player’s representatives whether the relationship was over, but at the time of publication had not received a response.

Gary Player Golf Saudi

Player ripped the format of the LIV Series during his 5Live interview, and questioned why younger players would move to the league.

“What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands,” he said.

“It’s a tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future. They don’t have the confidence they can be winners.

“It’s never going to compare to the regular tour. No chance.”

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

