Golf News

Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies

By Michael McEwan20 November, 2020
Gary Player Major Championships Golden Age Golf Auctions websites The Masters The Open US Open US PGA
Gary Player

Gary Player has revealed that he is attempting to have trophies won by him, currently listed for sale on a golf auction website, returned to him.

US memorabilia site Golden Age Golf Auctions is listing eight trophies won by the South African legend, including originals and certified replicas, which auctioneers are calling “the most important golf trophies to ever hit the auction block”.

The eight auction lots include trophies from all four major championships, as well as four senior major championship trophies.

The standout item is the original Masters Tournament trophy won by Player following his victory at Augusta National in 1978 – his third and final Masters win. At the time of publishing, it had attracted a top bid of $89,550.

There is also a scale model of his 1974 Open Championship Claret Jug, a scale model of his 1965 US Open Championship trophy, and an official large scale trophy from his 1972 PGA Championship win.

Listen!

WHAT RORY NEEDS TO DO TO WIN THE MASTERS

“To put this in perspective, in the entire history of sports memorabilia auctions (ours and all others), not only have these trophies never been offered at the same time, many of these trophies have never been offered for sale at all,” said a Golden Age Golf spokesperson.

“Outside the homes of Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods, it’s hard to imagine a more complete collection of major trophies ever being assembled together again.”

It is not clear how Golden Age Golf Auctions came to be in possession of the trophies. However, it appears the auction is happening without the blessing of Player. In a statement posted on social media, the 85-year-old wrote: “I have been made aware of the online auction of replica trophies of certain golf tournaments that I have won.

“These trophies have been put up for auction without my permission and I am in the process of taking the necessary action to have them returned to me.”

The auction is currently listed to end on November 28.

