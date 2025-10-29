Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gary Player has had his say on who he believes are the three greatest golfers of all time, placing his own name on the list.

Player, who won nine major titles across a coveted career, ranked himself the third-greatest of all time, with only two of the sport’s all-time greats ahead of him.

A long-disputed debate has surrounded Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods for the No. 1 spot, and the 89-year-old believes that the position belongs to Nicklaus.

“Jack is number one, Tiger number two, and I’m number three,” Player explained per The Palm Beach Post. “There’s not even a question.”

Player explained that his ranking is based off the CV of those involved, adding: “How I judge the best players of all time is I say, ‘there’s the record book’.

“That’s the only way. It’s the record book that’s on paper. And Nicklaus has got the best record. There’s no question.

“If Tiger Woods had made the right choices, he would have been the greatest player that ever lived. But the worst saying in athletics, in sports, is if. Because if is immaterial. It’s the bottom line.”

Names often mentioned in the debate include the great Arnold Palmer, as well as Bobby Jones, an amateur who won a The Open Championship three times and the US Open four times

Player however believes he sits above both. “When they judge players, it’s quit interesting, they put Bobby Jones and Arnold (Palmer) ahead of me,” the veteran said.

“You can’t tell me that an amateur golfer has a record that I have in golf. His record is not close to mine. You look at Arnold’s record, it’s not close to mine. I won more majors than Arnold.

“I won more tournaments than Arnold. I won more senior majors. My stroke averages were better. He didn’t have the record, and he was my brother.

“But I love the fact, in a way, that they do that, because what he did for golf, and I grew up with him, he was supreme.”

Player is set to turn 90 at the beginning of November, but is still out competing. The South African stalwart will return for the PNC Championship in December.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.