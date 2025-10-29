Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Gary Player has had his say on who he believes are the three greatest golfers of all time, placing his own name on the list.
Player, who won nine major titles across a coveted career, ranked himself the third-greatest of all time, with only two of the sport’s all-time greats ahead of him.
A long-disputed debate has surrounded Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods for the No. 1 spot, and the 89-year-old believes that the position belongs to Nicklaus.
“Jack is number one, Tiger number two, and I’m number three,” Player explained per The Palm Beach Post. “There’s not even a question.”
Player explained that his ranking is based off the CV of those involved, adding: “How I judge the best players of all time is I say, ‘there’s the record book’.
“That’s the only way. It’s the record book that’s on paper. And Nicklaus has got the best record. There’s no question.
“If Tiger Woods had made the right choices, he would have been the greatest player that ever lived. But the worst saying in athletics, in sports, is if. Because if is immaterial. It’s the bottom line.”
Names often mentioned in the debate include the great Arnold Palmer, as well as Bobby Jones, an amateur who won a The Open Championship three times and the US Open four times
Player however believes he sits above both. “When they judge players, it’s quit interesting, they put Bobby Jones and Arnold (Palmer) ahead of me,” the veteran said.
“You can’t tell me that an amateur golfer has a record that I have in golf. His record is not close to mine. You look at Arnold’s record, it’s not close to mine. I won more majors than Arnold.
“I won more tournaments than Arnold. I won more senior majors. My stroke averages were better. He didn’t have the record, and he was my brother.
“But I love the fact, in a way, that they do that, because what he did for golf, and I grew up with him, he was supreme.”
Player is set to turn 90 at the beginning of November, but is still out competing. The South African stalwart will return for the PNC Championship in December.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses