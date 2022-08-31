search
Gary Player rips into Cam Smith and LIV Golf

Golf News

Gary Player rips into Cam Smith and LIV Golf

By Jamie Hall31 August, 2022
Golf legend Gary Player launched a blistering attack on LIV Golf, claiming it has “no chance” of usurping the PGA Tour.

The nine-time major winner, who is sponsored by Golf Saudi, tore into the breakaway circuit in an interview on BBC Radio 5Live.

And he called for the defectors to be banned from top events, including the majors and the Ryder Cup.

“I wouldn’t take a billion dollars for my nine majors on both tours,” Player said.

“I worked hard. I had desire. I travelled the world. It was an education, I met wonderful people.

“How can you ever be a champion playing a tour with 54 holes and no cut?

“What sort of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event nobody understands.

“It’s a tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future. They don’t have the confidence they can be winners.

“It’s never going to compare to the regular tour. No chance.”

“They’ve declared war on the PGA Tour,” he added.

“They must not expect to play in the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, play in the majors and all those things.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it. That’s the bed you’ve chosen, that’s the bed you’ve got to lie in.”

Asked whether LIV could overtake the PGA Tour as the top circuit, Player responded: “Not even a chance.”

The 86-year-old also turned his fire on Cam Smith, the Saudi-funded rebel tour’s latest star recruit.

“Here’s a young man I really thought was going to be a superstar. Now what sort of future does he have?,” Player said.

“Will he be able to realise this great dream of being a champion? I don’t know.

“I don’t blame [Henrik] Stenson for going. He had no money, so he had to go.

“But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisors have given him the wrong advice.”

