Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gary Player did not hold back when having his say on the Ryder Cup following Europe’s victory over the United States in New York last month.

Luke Donald’s men made history by becoming only the fifth European team to win on American soil, defending the title they had won in Rome two years earlier.

The golf was somewhat overshadowed by the behaviour of the Bethpage Black crowd though, with the away team subject to abuse on a number of occasions.

Most notably, Rory McIlroy often proved a target, which forced the Northern Irishman to step in and hit back several times during the three days of play.

McIlroy was subject to homophobic abuse, while his wife Erica Stoll was hit by a drink tossed from the crowd following the end of play in the Saturday fourballs.

• LIV star plotting Masters return – and it starts this week

• Rory McIlroy responds to Ryder Cup captaincy calls

The behaviour has been criticised by many, and now Player has become the latest, slamming the match play event as a whole.

“I look at it and I’m in a state of shock,” Player told The Palm Beach Post. “I think, what would Ben Hogan have said, you know? What would Byron Nelson have said?

“What would Arnold Palmer, if Arnold Palmer saw that today. I was disgusted… So to me, the Ryder Cup is a shambles.”

Player did not stop there, going on to criticise the PGA of America’s handling of the event, highlighting the antics of first tee comedian Heather McMahan, who encouraged a ‘F***k you Rory!’ chant with US fans.

“I love the fact that they say ‘USA, USA.’ I love (how) the British respond in their way. I think that’s exciting,” said Player, “But the Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world.

• Rory McIlroy: Ryder Cup remembered for the ‘wrong reasons’

• Ryder Cup stars to benefit from DP World Tour playoff loophole

“And to see a (PGA of America) hire a lady to stand on the tee — if you want to call her a lady — and saying ‘F you Rory. F this European team.’

“Are we crazy? And then the head of the (PGA of America) says, what was so serious about it?”

Player is one of a number golfing legends to hit out at the behaviour. Former US captain Tom Watson echoed a similar statement, apologising on behalf of the home team.

“I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational,” he tweeted at the time.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.