Gary Player believes the best player in the world is not Scottie Scheffler, or even Rory McIlroy, but fellow major champion Jordan Spieth.

Spieth famously burst onto the scene in the 2010s, and looked destined for greatness when winning five times on the PGA Tour in 2015, including the Masters and US Open.

The American has gone on to enjoy plenty of success since, adding a third major to his collection at The Open in 2017, to leave him a PGA Championship away from the career Grand Slam.

Spieth however has not hit the incredible heights many predicted he would, having struggled for consistency since the turn of the decade.

Without a win in over three years on Tour, the three-time major champ now finds himself just outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Having once been the world No. 1 golfer, that spot is now dominated by Scottie Scheffler.

According to Player though, Spieth is still the best around, with the veteran claiming that the 32-year-old has been let down by coaching methods.

“Jordan Spieth, I think, is the best golfer in the world. But, in my opinion, he was taught the wrong thing. And he just went downhill,” explained Player to The Golf Supply.

“He’s such a competitor. He’s such a wonderful man, a wonderful guy for golf, the best short game, best course management, but he just can’t hit the ball. It’s a tragedy.”

Player had already revealed the flaws he believes are currently found in coaching the best players, highlighting a ‘lack of knowledge’.

His stunning claims did not stop there either. Player also went to state that Seve Ballesteros was ‘not even a 10-handicap’ after looking back at a round with the Spaniard in the early stages of his career.

“Do you know who knew the least about the golf swing? Ballesteros.” Player explained: “I played with him at Troon as a young man, and he wasn’t even a 10 handicap.

“He had no idea what he was doing. No idea. But he had the greatest feel of any man that ever lived.

“He was so good from 50 yards in – he was as good as anybody that ever lived.

“I don’t know who the best is, but he was as good as anybody. But hitting fairways? All over the place. If you don’t have the knowledge, you’re limited. You’re very limited.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.