Wayne Player, the son of golf legend Gary Player, has been banned from Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters Tournament as a result of a controversial incident he was involved in during the honorary starter's ceremony last week.



So says his estranged brother, Marc.



The 58-year-old was spotted displaying a sleeve of golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder during the traditional first tee event at Augusta National on Thursday morning



Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters and was invited to join regular honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus to get The Masters underway this year.

Ill health prevented the four-time PGA Tour winner from joining Player and Nicklaus hitting a shot but, as cameras trained their lenses on him, eagle-eyed viewers were distracted by Player Jnr in the background.



He was seen holding a sleeve of balls made by OnCore, a New York-based ball company that Player has been an ambassador of since 2019.



Here's the incident...



Lee Elder is joined this morning by special guests including his family, representatives from Paine College and a group of Black PGA professionals. #themasterspic.twitter.com/C9AJSlypF4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Social media users were quick to blast Player Jnr for seizing upon what should have been a poignant moment for Elder - Player's estranged son, and Wayne's brother, Marc amongst them.

He called the incident "embarrassing and illegal ambush marketing" and "tone-deaf".



Now, little more than 12 hours after Hideki Matusyama sealed his maiden major, he has taken to Twitter once again to claim that his brother has been disciplined for his behaviour.

Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all. — Marc Player (@Marc_Player) April 12, 2021

This was not Wayne Player's first brush with controversy in Augusta. In 2019, he was arrested on fraud charges stemming from a rental agreement he made for housing during the 2018 Masters.

bunkered.co.uk has contacted Gary Player's representatives for comment.

