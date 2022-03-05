GB&I Curtis Cup squad announced

The R&A has unveiled the squad of top amateurs it hopes will bring the Curtis Cup back to Great Britain and Ireland this summer.

Ahead of the 42nd edition of the biennial clash at Merion this summer, the 12 women in contention for a place in the final eight have been revealed.

Six of the team who played at Conwy in 2020 are included, among them Annabell Fuller, who is aiming to play in her third Curtis Cup at the age of just 19.

• Historic course celebrates 350th anniversary

• Here's your chance to play in the Open...



Scottish duo of R&A Girls’ Amateur champion Hannah Darling and Women’s Amateur winner Louise Duncan are among them, along with England’s Charlotte Heath and Caley McGinty and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh.

Emily Price, the 2020 English Women’s Amateur champion, and Beth Coulter, who finished runner-up to Darling, are both in contention for a first appearance.

“We have selected a group of very talented players for our Curtis Cup squad and we will be monitoring their form and results over the coming months as we look to select the strongest possible side to play at Merion,” said captain Elaine Ratcliffe.

“Despite the result, there were really encouraging signs in the team’s performance at Conwy and with a number of the players returning to join this year’s squad, there is a strong foundation to build upon as we prepare for the match in June."

• Odds of Charlie Woods major victory revealed

• DeChambeau OUT of Arnold Palmer Invitational

The top two GB&I players in the women’s amateur golf rankings on April 21 will qualify for the team automatically, while the remaining six players will be revealed on April 26.

Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup squad

Rosie Belsham (20, Whitley Bay, England)

Beth Coulter (17, Kirkistown Castle, Ireland)

Hannah Darling (18, Broomieknowe, Scotland)

Louise Duncan (22, West Kilbride, Scotland)

Anna Foster (22, Elm Park, Ireland)

Annabell Fuller (19, Roehampton, England)

Charlotte Heath (20, Huddersfield, England)

Caley McGinty (21, Knowle, England)

Emily Price (22, Ludlow, England)

Lauren Walsh (21, Castlewarden, Ireland)

Amelia Williamson (21, Hunstanton, England)

Lottie Woad (18, Farnham, England)