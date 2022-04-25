search
HomeGolf NewsGB&I Curtis Cup team announced

Golf News

GB&I Curtis Cup team announced

By Jamie Hall25 April, 2022
Curtis Cup women's golf Amateur Golf Hannah Darling louise duncan
Hannah Darling Louise Duncan Curtis Cup

Scots Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan have been named in Great Britain and Ireland’s eight-strong team for this year’s Curtis Cup.

A total of six players from the 2021 team return for the latest match, which takes place at Merion in Pennsylvania in June.

Darling and Caley McGinty earned their spots automatically by being the top-two GB&I players in the world amateur rankings.

• Women's Scottish Open to welcome fans

• R&A set to reject Greg Norman's Open bid

Annabell Fuller, Emily Price, Charlotte Heath and Duncan are the others returning for another crack, and are joined by debutantes Lauren Walsh and Amelia Williamson.

Lottie Woad and Beth Coulter have been named reserves.

“I would like to congratulate these eight players on their selection to the Great Britain and Ireland team,” said captain Elaine Ratcliffe.

“The Curtis Cup is one of the highlights of the amateur game and I know they will all put in their best performances at Merion.

• Pelley issues LIV Golf warning to Euro Tour stars

• Tour star complains about course setup

“I am delighted to have six of the girls from last year back in the team for the 2022 match and I believe this gives us a strong base to build upon.

“The two new players to the team will strengthen that talent base and we very much look forward to an exciting match.”

GB&I Curtis Cup team

Hannah Darling (18, Broomieknowe, Scotland)
Louise Duncan (22, West Kilbride, Scotland)
Annabell Fuller (19, Roehampton, England)
Charlotte Heath (20, Huddersfield, England)
Caley McGinty (21, Knowle, England)
Emily Price (22, Ludlow, England)
Lauren Walsh (21, Castlewarden, Ireland)
Amelia Williamson (21, Sheringham, England)

