Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win

Just days after telling bunkered.co.uk how much she wanted to win back-to-back on the Rose Ladies Series, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh has done just that.

The 27-year-old followed her win in last week’s third event of the series at The Buckinghamshire by winning today’s event at Royal St George’s.

In doing so, she became the first player ever to win a women’s professional tournament at the acclaimed Open Championship host venue.

Aberdeen-born Dryburgh, currently the top Scot on the women’s world golf rankings, finished a shot ahead of her playing partners Charley Hull and former Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall on a tough day for scoring on the Kent links.

After opening with a bogey, Dryburgh settled into her task and birdied the par-5 seventh to reach the turn in level-par.

She picked up further shots at the tenth and 13th before giving one of those back at the 15th. She parred her way home to set the clubhouse target at one-under.



A long, anxious wait ensued but, with none of the chasing pack able to match her mark, Dryburgh was finally confirmed as the champion for a second week in a row.

“I’m delighted to be the first-ever female professional to win a tournament at Royal St. George’s in their first ever ladies’ professional event,” said Dryburgh, who also now leads the Rose Ladies Series’ American Golf Order of Merit.

“It’s just so special to be the winner at a great and prestigious course, which was in immaculate condition.

“It was great playing with Georgia and Charley, too, and we were neck and neck all day and feeding off each other, so it certainly felt like a big event and it was very special.”



Annabel Dimmock and amateur Emily Toy shared fourth place two further shots adrift, with Dame Laura Davies amongst those in a tie for tenth.