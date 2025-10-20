Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Genesis Championship is the final event of the ‘Back 9’ on the DP World Tour calendar, so there is plenty of prize money up for grabs.

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, in Cheonan, South Korea, will play host to a strong field, headlined by defending champion Byeong Hun An and Asian pros Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama. Former world No.1 Adam Scott is also in the lineup.

Boasting a $4 million payout, the Genesis Championship will award the winner a top prize of $680,000, while the runner-up will bank $440,000. Of course, there is another $200,000 payout for the overall winner of the ‘Back 9’ series.

It will also give players one final chance to qualify for the DP World Tour Play-offs, taking place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and retain their card for the 2026 season. The Top 110 on the Race to Dubai Rankings will earn full playing rights.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Championship…

Genesis Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $680,000

2. $440,000

3. $252,000

4. $200,000

5. $169,600

6. $140,000

7. $120,000

8. $100,000

9. $89,600

10. $80,000

11. $73,600

12. $68,800

13. $64,400

14. $61,200

15. $58,800

16. $56,400

17. $54,000

18. $51,600

19. $49,600

20. $47,000

21. $46,400

22. $45,200

23. $44,000

24. $42,800

25. $41,600

26. $40,400

27. $39,200

28. $38,000

29. $36,800

30. $35,600

31. $34,400

32. $33,200

33. $32,000

34. $30,800

35. $29,600

36. $28,400

37. $27,600

38. $26,800

39. $26,000

40. $25,200

41. $24,400

42. $23,600

43. $22,800

44. $22,000

45. $21,200

46. $20,400

47. $19,600

48. $18,800

49. $18,000

50. $17,200

51. $16,400

52. $15,600

53. $14,800

54. $14,000

55. $13,600

56. $13,200

57. $12,800

58. $12,400

59. $12,000

60. $11,600

61. $11,200

62. $10,800

63. $10,400

64. $10,000

65. $9,600

66. $9,200

67. $8,800

68. $8,400

69. $8,000

70. $7,600