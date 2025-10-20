Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Genesis Championship is the final event of the ‘Back 9’ on the DP World Tour calendar, so there is plenty of prize money up for grabs.
Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, in Cheonan, South Korea, will play host to a strong field, headlined by defending champion Byeong Hun An and Asian pros Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama. Former world No.1 Adam Scott is also in the lineup.
Boasting a $4 million payout, the Genesis Championship will award the winner a top prize of $680,000, while the runner-up will bank $440,000. Of course, there is another $200,000 payout for the overall winner of the ‘Back 9’ series.
It will also give players one final chance to qualify for the DP World Tour Play-offs, taking place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and retain their card for the 2026 season. The Top 110 on the Race to Dubai Rankings will earn full playing rights.
Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Championship…
Genesis Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $680,000
2. $440,000
3. $252,000
4. $200,000
5. $169,600
6. $140,000
7. $120,000
8. $100,000
9. $89,600
10. $80,000
11. $73,600
12. $68,800
13. $64,400
14. $61,200
15. $58,800
16. $56,400
17. $54,000
18. $51,600
19. $49,600
20. $47,000
21. $46,400
22. $45,200
23. $44,000
24. $42,800
25. $41,600
26. $40,400
27. $39,200
28. $38,000
29. $36,800
30. $35,600
31. $34,400
32. $33,200
33. $32,000
34. $30,800
35. $29,600
36. $28,400
37. $27,600
38. $26,800
39. $26,000
40. $25,200
41. $24,400
42. $23,600
43. $22,800
44. $22,000
45. $21,200
46. $20,400
47. $19,600
48. $18,800
49. $18,000
50. $17,200
51. $16,400
52. $15,600
53. $14,800
54. $14,000
55. $13,600
56. $13,200
57. $12,800
58. $12,400
59. $12,000
60. $11,600
61. $11,200
62. $10,800
63. $10,400
64. $10,000
65. $9,600
66. $9,200
67. $8,800
68. $8,400
69. $8,000
70. $7,600
