Golf News

Genesis Scottish Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser01 July, 2022
Scottish Open Preview

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. The Genesis Scottish Open is coming to The Renaissance Club this week, and we have all the information you need ahead of one of the biggest weeks in the Scottish golf calendar.

The co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has one of the strongest non-major fields in golf, with many of the world’s elite teeing it up in Scotland’s national open, sponsored by Genesis.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads a stacked field, which includes all four current major champions, and nine of the current top ten in the OWGR.

For many, more than one eye will be on St Andrews. In particular, it will be a chance for PGA Tour stalwarts to acclimatise themselves to links golf, before the 150th Open Championship. The chance to win a Rolex Series event, however, cannot be overlooked.

The players will head to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian for the fourth consecutive year, where they’ll face a course that will test the world’s best, especially if the conditions are anything other than perfect. As you can see here, things get tough if the wind picks up.

Last year, it was Min Woo Lee who took home the title, and the Aussie is in the field to defend his title. For home fans, Bob MacIntyre will look to lead the Scottish charge.

Let’s take a closer look at the details for what is sure to be an exciting week...

Genesis Scottish Open details

Course: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick

Course stats: Par 71, 7,293 yards

Defending champion: Min Woo Lee

Purse: $8,000,000

Genesis Scottish Open betting tips

Here’s just a handful of the top players in the field this week...

Jon Rahm 11/1

Justin Thomas 11/1

Scottie Scheffler 12/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

Patrick Cantlay 22/1

Cameron Smith 22/1

Sam Burns 28/1

Collin Morikawa 28/1

Will Zalatoris 30/1

The bunkered Bet: 

Cameron Smith (22/1): It’s no easy task to pick a winner from this field, but Cameron Smith looks like a great option. Putting is going to be crucial this week, and not many roll it better than the world No. 6. While he might not be accustomed to Scottish golf, the experience of growing up in Australia should serve him well here.

Always gamble resonsibly. Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at time of publication.

The Genesis Scottish Open: How to Watch

As you would expect, coverage gets underway early on Thursday and Friday, with Sky Sports showing the golf from 8am during the week. Over the weekend, coverage gets going at 8.30am.

Want to get up close to the action? You can still get tickets for the week here.

